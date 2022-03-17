'Friendly and welcolming': Hornchurch school given top 'outstanding' rating by Ofsted

An "excellent" Hornchurch school has been given an 'outstanding' rating by Ofsted again.

The education regulator gave Towers Infant School in Osborne Road the top marks again after a visit on November 25 to 26 last year.

It had been found to be 'outstanding' after an inspection in 2016 as well.

The recent report, which was published at the end of January, praises the school for its “ambitious” curriculum which allows pupils to be “rightly proud of their achievements”.

It added: “This is a friendly and welcoming school where pupils are happy.

“They get off to an excellent start in their education.”

Leaders were noted as having “high expectations” and offering “various opportunities for pupils’ wider development”.

Classrooms were described as “lively places where pupils are enthusiastic and excited”.

The report said parents and carers are positive about the school and noted behaviour is "exemplary”.

It said “many rewards on offer motivate pupils to do their best”, such as an invitation to a “VIP lunch” with the headteacher.

Ofsted's report said: “Pupils know and follow the school’s ‘BUILD’ values.

“These include being respectful and determined."

An inspector who spoke to students said bullying "does not happen”, but if it did, they would know to tell the teachers.

Tower Infants School caters to pupils aged three to seven years old. - Credit: Google Maps



