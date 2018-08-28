Former Hornchurch High School student among 41 pupils from same school offered an Oxbridge place

Dorcas Shodeinde has received an offer to study law at St Catherine's College, Oxford. Picture: Sam Dobin Sam Dobin

A former Hornchurch High School pupils is one of 41 students from the same school that has been offered a place at an Oxbridge university.

A remarkable amount of teenagers from Brampton Manor Academy in Newham have been offered a place at one of the prestigious institutions.

Among the pupils hoping to get the grades to take up an Oxbridge place is former Hornchurch High pupul Dorcas Shodeinde, who received an offer to study law at St Catherine’s College, Oxford.

She has been in care since she was 14 but has not let that hold her back.

She said: “When I was put in care all I knew was that statistically care leavers don’t do very well.

“I was determined that my future would be different.

“Brampton made me believe I was good enough to go to Oxford, and I can’t believe I’ve now got an offer to study there!”

