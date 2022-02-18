News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Education

Hornchurch schoolgirl sets up sign language class for peers

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:30 PM February 18, 2022
British Sign Language class at Emerson Park Academy

British sign language class at Emerson Park Academy - Credit: Emerson Park Academy

A senior prefect at a Hornchurch school has helped set up a class to teach herself and her peers British sign language (BSL). 

Lacie Pugh, a Year 11 pupil at Emerson Park Academy in Wych Elm Road, decided she wanted to learn the skill after encountering someone “in trouble” at a train station with whom she was unable to communicate. 

As part of a proposal submitted in her application to become head girl, Lacie suggested setting up a class at her secondary school. 

Assistant headteacher Natalie Heatley thought it was a great idea and got in touch with Upminster-based Positive Signs for some help. 

“[Lacie] takes the register every week, she’s involved with putting the PowerPoints together with the trainers and stays behind at the end to help any kids who have had a few difficulties,” said Natalie. 

Roughly 15 pupils are learning BSL level one after school on Mondays and Natalie said they had been “absolutely loving it”. 

The school have fully-funded the programme for the coming year and Lacie has offered to come back to the school to help out after she heads to college in September.

Language
Hornchurch News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 03/10/14 of an NHS hospital ward. The Stay At Home messaging employed by the Govern

London Live News

Latest Covid patient numbers in east London hospitals

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Chatteris Avenue in Romford

Court Watch

Inquest opens for Romford man who was found dead at home

Charles Thomson

person
Stacey and Jon's bedroom

Havering Council

'We lost everything': Rainham family calls for help after house fire

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Rhonda May, whose garden overlooks the Lidl site, complained of being woken up at 4.30am by construc

Retail

Residents disturbed by supermarket's late night deliveries, woman claims

Daniel Gayne

person