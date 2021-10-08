News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Education

Pupils and teachers raise over £1,000 in marathon-inspired challenge

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:25 AM October 8, 2021   
St Mary’s Catholic Primary School pupils

Inspired by the London Marathon, St Mary’s Catholic Primary School pupils swam thousands of lengths. - Credit: St Mary’s Catholic Primary School/Catherine Ellett

A Hornchurch primary school has raised over £1,000 for Saint Francis Hospice by swimming 3,373 lengths.

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School swimming teacher Catherine Ellett ran the London Marathon last weekend (October 3) in her father's memory.

She then challenged her pupils to swim the equivalent distance - 3,373 lengths - in the school's swimming pool.

Children were sponsored to swim as many lengths as they could in their lessons to fundraise for the hospice, with £1,246.30 raised so far.

Catherine, who attended the school herself, told the Recorder: "It was an inclusive challenge that everyone could get involved in, from Reception to Year 6 pupils.

Catherine Ellett and pupils

Catherine Ellett encouraged pupils to swim the equivalent of the London Marathon for Saint Francis Hospice - Credit: St Mary’s Catholic Primary School/Catherine Ellett

You may also want to watch:

"Teachers even got on board, swimming before school and in their lunch breaks."

She said many staff had their own connections to the hospice, which cared for their loved ones in the final stages of their lives.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man held on suspicion of attempted Romford bank robbery
  2. 2 How could the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion affect you?
  3. 3 Rising Sun application for rear lounge with bar rejected
  1. 4 Inside homeless hostel where man was found dead
  2. 5 Pub found to have breached licence because Euro match went to extra time
  3. 6 Fireworks trader fined heavily for failing to shut during lockdown
  4. 7 Consultation opens on measures to fix crash hotspot in Collier Row
  5. 8 New designer shop to open in Romford’s Liberty Shopping Centre
  6. 9 'Faithful friend' to many: Sunny Oduyemi is laid to rest
  7. 10 Hostel redevelopment plan to be discussed by councillors

"It was the first time many teachers had gotten into the pool, and was brilliant to see.

"It was great for our sense of morale."

Donate to the fundraiser at https://tinyurl.com/stmarysswim

Saint Francis Hospice
Hornchurch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

David Oduyemi 

Obituary

‘Sunny by name, sunny by nature’: Tributes paid to popular Romford man

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Aklu Miah

Retail

Romford Debenhams: New shopping mall could open before Christmas

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Former TV presenter given additional sentence

Chelmsford Crown Court

Jailed former TV presenter given further 10-year sentence for rape

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Inquest into Upminster lady's death

Inquest finds Upminster woman took her own life

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon