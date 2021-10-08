Pupils and teachers raise over £1,000 in marathon-inspired challenge
- Credit: St Mary’s Catholic Primary School/Catherine Ellett
A Hornchurch primary school has raised over £1,000 for Saint Francis Hospice by swimming 3,373 lengths.
St Mary’s Catholic Primary School swimming teacher Catherine Ellett ran the London Marathon last weekend (October 3) in her father's memory.
She then challenged her pupils to swim the equivalent distance - 3,373 lengths - in the school's swimming pool.
Children were sponsored to swim as many lengths as they could in their lessons to fundraise for the hospice, with £1,246.30 raised so far.
Catherine, who attended the school herself, told the Recorder: "It was an inclusive challenge that everyone could get involved in, from Reception to Year 6 pupils.
You may also want to watch:
"Teachers even got on board, swimming before school and in their lunch breaks."
She said many staff had their own connections to the hospice, which cared for their loved ones in the final stages of their lives.
Most Read
- 1 Man held on suspicion of attempted Romford bank robbery
- 2 How could the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion affect you?
- 3 Rising Sun application for rear lounge with bar rejected
- 4 Inside homeless hostel where man was found dead
- 5 Pub found to have breached licence because Euro match went to extra time
- 6 Fireworks trader fined heavily for failing to shut during lockdown
- 7 Consultation opens on measures to fix crash hotspot in Collier Row
- 8 New designer shop to open in Romford’s Liberty Shopping Centre
- 9 'Faithful friend' to many: Sunny Oduyemi is laid to rest
- 10 Hostel redevelopment plan to be discussed by councillors
"It was the first time many teachers had gotten into the pool, and was brilliant to see.
"It was great for our sense of morale."
Donate to the fundraiser at https://tinyurl.com/stmarysswim