Hornchurch school puts latest outstanding rating down to 'perfect synergy'
- Credit: Hacton Primary School
A Hornchurch school has maintained its “outstanding” Ofsted rating following a recent inspection.
Inspected by Ofsted on October 13-14, the education regulator said pupils enjoy going to Hacton Primary School in Chepstow Avenue.
The report said teachers "make lessons enjoyable and interesting", praising pupils' behaviour as “exemplary”.
“Leaders have continued to improve the school’s performance throughout the Covid-19 pandemic," it said.
“Their focus on pupils’ education and helping them achieve excellence is unmistakable.”
It added pupils learned how to keep themselves safe and students with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND), including those in resourced provision, learned “very successfully”.
There is a “highly trained team of teachers and teaching assistants to support pupils’ needs” as well, Ofsted wrote.
Most Read
- 1 Woman who 'glued neighbour's door shut' ordered to pay over £600
- 2 Tributes to former Hornchurch, Dagenham, Wealdstone and Hendon forward Marvin Morgan
- 3 'Everybody wanted to be in his company': Tributes paid to popular Romford postman
- 4 Pupils explore great outdoors at primary's 'forest school'
- 5 Murder investigation continues after man found dead after disturbance in Rainham
- 6 Weather warning issued ahead of expected gale force winds in London
- 7 'I thought I was dying': Havering mayor and deputy catch Covid
- 8 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
- 9 Farming family to be evicted from Upminster land they worked for a century
- 10 ‘If it’s happening, it’s a concern’: Hornchurch's surprise at claims Havering is at risk of far-right activity
In a letter sent to parents, the school’s headteacher of three years, Emily Leslie, said Hacton is a “truly special place to learn and work because of the love, ambition and strive for excellence that is at the heart of everything.
She thanked parents for playing their part in supporting the children on their learning journey.
Ms Leslie spoke to this newspaper: “It’s a credit to everybody here and to the effort that our children put in, and the fantastic staff we’ve got here who work incredibly hard to make sure they deliver a fantastic curriculum.”
Coined the "Hacton learning journey", the school’s curriculum ensures children are set up and ready for the next stage in their school life, according to Ms Leslie.
Chief executive of Empower Learning Academy Trust which supports the school, Simon London, said the trust is “really proud” of the school’s latest rating, especially against the “backdrop of the turbulence caused by the pandemic” and “the fact that Ofsted has raised the bar of its outstanding rating”.
He added: “I think the thing that says it all is the first line in the report which says ‘pupils love coming to Hacton’ and I think that encapsulates everything the school is about.
“What you have is a perfect synergy of exceptional school staff and excellent senior leaders, all lead by a really dynamic headteacher, Emily; amazing pupils; and great parental support – it's all perfect ingredients really.”