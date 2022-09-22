Prior to the recent report, Harrow Lodge Primary School was the only school in Havering which failed to achieve at least a 'good' Ofsted rating - Credit: Harrow Lodge Primary School

A Hornchurch primary school has boosted its Ofsted rating from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘outstanding’ in its most recent report.

Harrow Lodge Primary School on Rainsford Way achieved the rating across all five categories - quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

It had previously fallen into special measures in November 2009 and had remained at 'requires improvement' since 2011.

After an inspection in 2016 it joined the Partnership Learning Academy Trust and appointed a new senior leadership team.

The new 'outstanding' report notes an “ambitious curriculum” is carefully planned by the school’s leaders, including for pupils with special education needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

It adds that themes within teaching are built on over time, with teachers checking pupils’ understanding in each lesson.

The school’s safeguarding arrangements are also praised as “effective”, with staff trained on reporting even the smallest concerns.

Lynette Searle, headteacher at Harrow Lodge, praised the input of parents as well as the pupils.

“The most wonderful aspect of Harrow Lodge Primary is its community spirit and the way we all strive together to be the best for the school and the best for each other,” she added.



