New City College teacher receives 'lockdown hero' award

Published: 1:19 PM August 18, 2021

Sunny Bamra was given a Lockdown Heroes award by the Jack Petchey Foundation. - Credit: New City College

A teacher has been recognised for "going the extra mile" during the pandemic.

New City College teacher Sunny Bamra was one of 26 educational staff members to receive a Lockdown Heroes award from the Jack Petchey Foundation.

The deputy curriculum director for automotive and engineering studies was nominated by students, and as one submission said, he "makes going to college a joy and I don't know how I would have coped without him".

Sunny said: “I am in education for the sole purpose to make a difference in the lives of learners, to prepare them for the world of work or apprenticeships, and equip them with necessary life skills.

"Education matters and what we do as teachers is ever lasting.”

Sunny supported a young person who had caring duties during the pandemic and later suffered a bereavement, the foundation said.

He regularly checked in on the pupil, allowed them flexibility during their studies, signposted them to support services and provided one-to-one catch-up lessons.

All winners were awarded a certificate from the Jack Petchey Foundation, a letter from founder Sir Jack and a special face mask to congratulate them on going the extra mile to help students during lockdown.

Chief executive Trudy Kilcullen MBE said: “At the Jack Petchey Foundation, we think all school staff have done an exceptional job during this challenging year to support, engage and motivate young people – both remotely and in schools and colleges.

"We want to recognise those members of staff that have gone the extra mile to help young people thrive, and to give the opportunity for students across London and Essex to nominate those adults that have particularly supported them this year.”

A variety of educational staff were nominated for the award, including teaching assistants, safeguarding officers, teachers and senior management staff.

Earlier this month, young people from Havering were celebrated at the Liberty Shopping Centre and received Jack Petchey Community Awards.

The Jack Petchey Foundation works with schools and youth groups across London and has providing over £68m in funding to schools and youth clubs in the capital.



