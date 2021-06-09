Havering students secure places at University of Oxford summer school

Published: 1:01 PM June 9, 2021

Three A Level pupils from a Hornchurch Sixth Form have secured places at a “highly selective” summer school in Oxford.

The New City College’s Havering Sixth Form students have been selected out of “more than 400” applicants who were interviewed to go to the University of Oxford's John Locke Institute Summer School.

Kacper Loniewski, Tashya Kimacia and Tadgh Kerin will join the programme in the summer break alongside international students.

Tashya is currently studying English, politics and philosophy at New City College’s Sixth Form and has secured a place at Balliol College, in Oxford.

It is hoped that the two-week intensive course of philosophy, politics and economics will push Tashya to develop a range of skills.

She said: “My teachers encouraged me to apply and I am so excited to have been chosen.”

Kacper, who is studying maths, sociology and politics, and Tadgh, who is studying English, law and Spanish, will both join the Radley College course in Oxford.

Both students will study humanities conference, which aims to “develop and refine students' skills” as historians, political scientists or economists.

Tadgh said he is looking forward to the lectures and seminars and Kacper to the great experience of meeting professors and fellow students.



