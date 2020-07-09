Havering students chosen for Eton scholarships

Eren Bozacigurbuz. Picture: Royal Liberty School Royal Liberty School

Three students from Havering have been selected for scholarships at one of the country’s most prestigious schools.

Eren Bozacigurbuz, Arbi Maka and Shomique Hayat have all been awarded entrance into Eton College’s sixth form and are among just 12 to receive Orwell Awards.

The programme offers fully-funded sixth form places to Year 11 boys studying in state schools.

Eren, 16, from Romford, is the second boy in successive years from The Royal Liberty School in Gidea Park to go to Eton.

He said: “I would like to thank Royal Liberty for all their support, guidance and belief in me to help achieve my goal of attending one of the most prestigious schools in the world.

“I’m looking forward to a new chapter in my schooling career, and I’m very excited about all the new opportunities ahead.”

The school’s headteacher, April Saunders, added: “We want to pass on our congratulations to Eren, but also to all of the boys who have come through this difficult time in education and are going on to further education.”

Arbi is a student at Hall Mead School, in Upminster.

His headteacher, Simon London, said he “truly deserves this opportunity”, adding: “We are so proud that Arbi was given one of only 12 Orwell Awards.

“We know that he will appreciate this opportunity and attack the challenge with the commitment to studies that he has shown at Hall Mead for five years. We wish him well for the future.

“At this time of national crisis, it is wonderful to have such a fantastic achievement to celebrate.”

Shomique is a student at Hornchurch High.

Eton’s deputy head, Tom Arbuthnott, said: “We are delighted to welcome Arbi, Eren and Shomique to Eton. I have no doubt whatsoever that all three boys will thrive here, and I hope it provides a basis for an enduring partnership between Havering and Eton.”

The application process for next year’s Orwell Awards was launched this week.

Mr Arbuthnott added: “We are on the lookout for outstanding boys who have had limited opportunities, and for whom a boarding place at Eton will be transformative.”

For more information about how to apply, go to etoncollege.com/orwellaward.