Search

Advanced search

Havering students chosen for Eton scholarships

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 July 2020

Eren Bozacigurbuz. Picture: Royal Liberty School

Eren Bozacigurbuz. Picture: Royal Liberty School

Royal Liberty School

Three students from Havering have been selected for scholarships at one of the country’s most prestigious schools.

Arbi Maka. Picture: Hall Mead SchoolArbi Maka. Picture: Hall Mead School

Eren Bozacigurbuz, Arbi Maka and Shomique Hayat have all been awarded entrance into Eton College’s sixth form and are among just 12 to receive Orwell Awards.

The programme offers fully-funded sixth form places to Year 11 boys studying in state schools.

Eren, 16, from Romford, is the second boy in successive years from The Royal Liberty School in Gidea Park to go to Eton.

He said: “I would like to thank Royal Liberty for all their support, guidance and belief in me to help achieve my goal of attending one of the most prestigious schools in the world.

Eren Bozacigurbuz. Picture: Royal Liberty SchoolEren Bozacigurbuz. Picture: Royal Liberty School

“I’m looking forward to a new chapter in my schooling career, and I’m very excited about all the new opportunities ahead.”

The school’s headteacher, April Saunders, added: “We want to pass on our congratulations to Eren, but also to all of the boys who have come through this difficult time in education and are going on to further education.”

You may also want to watch:

Arbi is a student at Hall Mead School, in Upminster.

Eren Bozacigurbuz. Picture: Royal Liberty SchoolEren Bozacigurbuz. Picture: Royal Liberty School

His headteacher, Simon London, said he “truly deserves this opportunity”, adding: “We are so proud that Arbi was given one of only 12 Orwell Awards.

“We know that he will appreciate this opportunity and attack the challenge with the commitment to studies that he has shown at Hall Mead for five years. We wish him well for the future.

“At this time of national crisis, it is wonderful to have such a fantastic achievement to celebrate.”

Shomique is a student at Hornchurch High.

Eton’s deputy head, Tom Arbuthnott, said: “We are delighted to welcome Arbi, Eren and Shomique to Eton. I have no doubt whatsoever that all three boys will thrive here, and I hope it provides a basis for an enduring partnership between Havering and Eton.”

The application process for next year’s Orwell Awards was launched this week.

Mr Arbuthnott added: “We are on the lookout for outstanding boys who have had limited opportunities, and for whom a boarding place at Eton will be transformative.”

For more information about how to apply, go to etoncollege.com/orwellaward.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Gidea Park pub finally opens after major revamp

The Drill, Gidea Park is to re-open after a refurbishment. Licensees Kim FitzGibbon and her partner Wayne Cunningham. Picture: Matt Grayson

Romford homes bought by Havering Council to be available by autumn

Councillor Damian White, Councillor Joshua Chapman, Patrick Odling-Smee, director for housing, and Garry Green from Mercury Land Holdings on site with Nick Langley and colleagues from Hollybrook. Picture: Havering Council

Meet the pubs staying shut on ‘Super Saturday’

The Thatched House in Upminster doesn't have an opening date yet. Picture: Google

Two police officers punched and spat at in Raphael Park

Met Police officers were punched and spat at in Raphael Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Hollywood actor Zac Efron visits Rainham in Netflix documentary series

Zac Efron filmed in Rainham for a new Netflix documentary. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

Most Read

Gidea Park pub finally opens after major revamp

The Drill, Gidea Park is to re-open after a refurbishment. Licensees Kim FitzGibbon and her partner Wayne Cunningham. Picture: Matt Grayson

Romford homes bought by Havering Council to be available by autumn

Councillor Damian White, Councillor Joshua Chapman, Patrick Odling-Smee, director for housing, and Garry Green from Mercury Land Holdings on site with Nick Langley and colleagues from Hollybrook. Picture: Havering Council

Meet the pubs staying shut on ‘Super Saturday’

The Thatched House in Upminster doesn't have an opening date yet. Picture: Google

Two police officers punched and spat at in Raphael Park

Met Police officers were punched and spat at in Raphael Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Hollywood actor Zac Efron visits Rainham in Netflix documentary series

Zac Efron filmed in Rainham for a new Netflix documentary. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering students chosen for Eton scholarships

Eren Bozacigurbuz. Picture: Royal Liberty School

West Ham Women’s boss Beard ‘delighted to be back’

West Ham manager Matt Beard (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Holder haul puts England under pressure

West Indies' captain Jason Holder (right) celebrates taking the wicket of England captain Ben Stokes

Forward Huggett ‘pleased’ to be handed chance to step up to Raiders after impressing

Raiders youngster Tommy Huggett (pic John Scott)

Upminster junior golfers complete 72-hole challenge

Max O'Shea, Tom Clements, Jack Carter and Tom Lowe at Upminster Golf Club