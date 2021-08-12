GCSE results: Havering students overcome adversity

Published: 4:46 PM August 12, 2021

Royal Liberty students Benedict, Ben, Arjun and Connor have all achieved outstanding grades in their GCSEs. - Credit: The Royal Liberty School

Schools across Havering have shared students GCSE results and headteachers have praised the students hard work through difficult times.

At Drapers Academy in Romford student Amir Riaz, who lost his grandfather and other family members to Covid, managed to achieve “top marks”.

He said: “It was an incredibly difficult time as you can imagine but I had so much support from my teachers and my friends at school.

“It really helped me appreciate what a great school I attend and how supportive everyone at our school is, it really made a massive difference.”

Student Amir Diaz on GCSE results day at Drapers' Academy in Romford. - Credit: Drapers' Academy

Pupil Rebecca Amonoo-Neizer has set her sight on a place at Oxford University after achieving ten 10 grade 9s, including Maths and English.

She said: “It was not easy during the school closures and lockdown. I have been in my house just trying to get the work done – I was up at 6am to study.

“The teachers were incredible. Even though we worked remotely the teachers were always there to help you and to answer questions, it made a huge difference.

Student Amy Turner on GCSE results day at Drapers' Academy in Romford. - Credit: Drapers' Academy

Principal Darren Luckhurst said that he is “proud” and “amazed” by what the students have achieved and how they have coped with such a “disjointed” year.

The Royal Liberty School in Romford also had some great GCSE results announced today (August 12) with two of its students, Connor and Arjun heading off to Eton College to study.

Headteacher, April Saunders said: “We are all very proud of our students who have risen to the many challenges thrown at them by COVID-19 and have worked tirelessly to achieve the best possible grades.”

Bower Park Academy in Romford shared some of its students “outstanding achievements” which included Head Girl Millie Roberts achieving 10 grade 9s.

Niamh Scannell attained seven grade 9s and Dasie Stuart-Evans achieved six grade 9s and were just a couple of the students with strong pass grades.

Bower Park Academy students from left to right: ﻿Hannah Gill, Niamh Scannel, Daisie Stuart-Evans, Angelina Musiwa. - Credit: Bower Park Academy

Principal Shahid Deen said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.

“Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

