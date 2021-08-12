GCSE Results 2021: Havering schools praise students' ‘resilience’
Schools in Havering continue to share GCSE results of students who have had to study throughout the pandemic.
Today (August 12), Headteacher at Gaynes School in Upminster, Annabelle Kirpatrick, said that the school is “extremely proud” of what their students have achieved this year.
She added: “This cohort have shown great resilience, purpose and hard work to achieve their grades against a backdrop of continued disruption to their school experience due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.
“They coped brilliantly with two periods of remote learning during national lockdowns with a positive attitude and determination to get their GCSE grades no matter what.
“We congratulate every one of them and wish them well as they move into the next stage of their education.”
Students at Sanders Draper School in Hornchurch have thanked their teachers for helping them achieve “top” GCSE grades, despite the pandemic.
Headteacher, Stuart Brooks, said that the students “rose to the challenge" and showed “great maturity and resilience”.
Pupil, Maxim Bezpalko, 16, from Hornchurch achieved five grade 9s and three grade 8s.
He said: “Covid has had a big impact so I have really appreciated the support my school have provided. It has really made a huge difference.
“This year has shown just what an amazing school this is now because everyone is there to help each other out, teachers and my friends have been amazing.
“It has been difficult having so much time not in school, being online learning, even after Christmas not being in school for such large parts of the year.
“The school definitely played a big part in helping me to achieve, they have done everything to support students during Covid times.”
Headteacher Brooks said: “This was a remarkable set of results for a remarkable set of students in what have been extraordinary circumstances.
“It has been a challenging year for students, staff and families, but they have all done everything they possibly could and can be delighted with their efforts.”
He added: “They leave here with so much more than just a set of exam results, but also with friendships, memories and skills that will allow them to be successful in future.”
