Havering schools to get building improvements after Government funding award

Upminster Infant and Junior schools, both in St Mary's Lane, are among those to be awarded Government funding towards building upgrades. Picture: Google Google

Nine Havering schools have been awarded Government funding for building upgrades.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson announced the latest successful bids for funding for the Condition Improvement Fund.

Among the borough’s schools to benefit are The Campion School, Sacred Heart of Mary Girls’ School, Redden Court School, Emerson Park Academy and The Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls.

Also receiving money are Upminster Infant School, Upminster Junior School, Drapers’ Pyrgo Priory School and Benhurst Primary School.

The funding will go towards a range of projects including heating replacements, fire safety upgrades and a roof replacement.

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez said: “The need for better school facilities and the burden of maintenance costs are issues raised often with me on school visits.

“I am so pleased that those schools most in need of a cash boost are now getting one.”