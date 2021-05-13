Havering free school meals scheme to return during May half term

Published: 9:24 AM May 13, 2021

Havering Council will continue to fund the School Meal Holiday Scheme for those most in need during the May half term. - Credit: PA

Free school meals are being provided to families in need during the upcoming May half term.

Adopting an identical approach to previous breaks, eligible families could receive £15 per child from Havering Council to cover meal costs during the week off.

This scheme was in place for last year's autumn half term, with £30 available for the Christmas holidays.

Identical provision continued for the February and Easter half terms, and will do so in May.

Council leader Damian White says this scheme shows an "ongoing support" to residents.

“Whether it be support with meals during the school holidays, help with heating homes or assistance getting food and medicines, I am proud that the council continues to go above and beyond to help our most vulnerable families through this crisis.”

Families that have previously received a payment do not need to reapply and will automatically receive the funds by Thursday, May 20, with those making a new application expected to receive payments by Tuesday, June 1.

Applications are open from 9am on Monday, May 17 to 5pm on Monday, May 24.

May half term in Havering is from May 31 to June 4.

For more information, visit havering.gov.uk/covid19mealsupport.