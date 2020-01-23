Jack Petchey Awards, Havering: Inspirational night as young achievers are honouored

Abbs Cross Academy and Arts College winners. Picture: JPF Archant

"If you think you can, you can" is the overriding message to young people from the Jack Petchey Foundation and this week teenagers from across the borough were rewarded for their impressive achievements.

Winners from Royal Liberty Boys School.Picture: JPF Winners from Royal Liberty Boys School.Picture: JPF

From overcoming adversity to helping others and raising thousands for charity, students from 11 schools were presented with Jack Petchey Achievement Awards in a special ceremony at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch, on Wednesday night.

The presentations were made in the presence of Colonel Markham Bryant, the Deputy Lieutenant for Havering.

I've been to a number of these ceremonies in Havering, Redbridge and Newham and the young people are always inspirational.

But on Wednesday I saw something I hadn't seen before at any of them - a standing ovation for young singer Cameron Blaauw, who belted out an amazing rendition of My Way and brought members of the audience to their feet.

Havering Sixth Form College winners. Picture: JPF Havering Sixth Form College winners. Picture: JPF

That reaction is what the Jack Petchey Awards are all about - celebrating the great things ordinary young people are capable of if they believe in themselves and are given encouragement.

Colonel Markham Bryant said: "I have attended many Jack Petchey events over the years and the dedication and effort of these young people never ceases to amaze me. Recognising young people for all the good they do is good for them and great for the country."

Anita Stewart, headteacher of Havering Virtual School and head of integrated adolescent safeguarding service who presented some of the awards said: "This evening has motivated and inspired me.

"We have seen so many young people from Havering winning at life. It has given me a renewed sense of motivation!"

Hall Mead student Cameron Blaauw wowed the audience with his rendition of My Way. Picture: JPF Hall Mead student Cameron Blaauw wowed the audience with his rendition of My Way. Picture: JPF

Each year schools are invited to nominate some of their students for the awards. And it's all about encouraging a positive mindset - don't let anyone stop you pursuing your dreams.

The students receiving awards on Wednesday night were from Corbets Tey School; Hornchurch High; The Campion School; Abbs Cross Academy and Arts College; Marshalls Park Academy; Havering Sixth Form College; Royal Liberty Boys School' Sanders School; Havering College New City College; Hall Mead and Bower Park Academy.

Only three schools gave permission for their pictures to be published.

More schools take part in a similar presentation at the theatre tonight, Thursday. See the website tomorrow for their pictures.

The Bower Park Academy choir performed the song Can You Hear Me? by Bob Chilcott, complete with sign language. Picture: JPF The Bower Park Academy choir performed the song Can You Hear Me? by Bob Chilcott, complete with sign language. Picture: JPF

George Flemwell, of Hall Mead School, performed Coldplay's Yellow. Picture: JPF George Flemwell, of Hall Mead School, performed Coldplay's Yellow. Picture: JPF

