Secondary schools in Havering rated outstanding by Ofsted

Published: 2:37 PM July 21, 2021

In Havering there are currently two Ofsted-rated outstanding secondary schools.

Ofsted is a regulatory body that inspects a range of institutions, judging them as either outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

Sacred Heart of Mary Girls’ School, Upminster

This catholic girls’ school provides a learning community which says it puts a relationship with God and family; an appreciation of uniqueness, differences and independence of thought; and encourages self-discipline and confident leadership at its heart.

Catering to girls aged 11 to 18, at the time of the report, the school had 826 pupils.

You may also want to watch:

It was rated outstanding on November 21, 2013 by Ofsted.

Hall Mead School, Upminster

At the time of the outstanding rating in March 2013, this school had 1,005 students aged 11 to 16.

This mixed secondary school says it provides quality education and support to pupils in Year 7 through to Year 11.

According to its website, it prides itself on and owes its outstanding Ofsted rating to the quality of its staff.







