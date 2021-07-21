News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Education

Secondary schools in Havering rated outstanding by Ofsted

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 2:37 PM July 21, 2021   
Sacred Heart Mary Girls’ School, Upminster

Sacred Heart of Mary Girls’ School in Upminster. - Credit: Google Images

In Havering there are currently two Ofsted-rated outstanding secondary schools.  

Ofsted is a regulatory body that inspects a range of institutions, judging them as either outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate. 

Sacred Heart of Mary Girls’ School, Upminster  

This catholic girls’ school provides a learning community which says it puts a relationship with God and family; an appreciation of uniqueness, differences and independence of thought; and encourages self-discipline and confident leadership at its heart.

Catering to girls aged 11 to 18, at the time of the report, the school had 826 pupils. 

You may also want to watch:

It was rated outstanding on November 21, 2013 by Ofsted.  

Hall Mead School, Upminster  

Most Read

  1. 1 'Passionate, sometimes unconventional': Tributes paid to much-loved teacher
  2. 2 'Second of its kind' interactive Oceanarium room to open in Romford
  3. 3 'Cheaper to dump': Havering bulky item collection is most expensive in area
  1. 4 Former Home Secretary appointed to chair two east London NHS trusts
  2. 5 New Home Bargains store to open in Romford
  3. 6 Hornchurch regeneration homes go on sale for over £250,000
  4. 7 Thunderstorms and possible flooding forecast for east London
  5. 8 Primary schools in Havering rated outstanding by Ofsted
  6. 9 Kem Cetinay's Array Restaurant now taking bookings
  7. 10 Nightlife in Romford: Closed clubs most-missed by readers

At the time of the outstanding rating in March 2013, this school had 1,005 students aged 11 to 16.

This mixed secondary school says it provides quality education and support to pupils in Year 7 through to Year 11.

According to its website, it prides itself on and owes its outstanding Ofsted rating to the quality of its staff.



Education
Upminster News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harold Wood station bomb scare

Police give all clear following Harold Wood bomb scare

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
 cousin Billy Preston, (l), brother Freddie Harrington, sister Bobbi Harrington, cousin Ashley Anim and Frankie Preston (r)

Football

Harold Hill family celebrates son's legacy with football match

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to a collision in Mawney Road, Romford on Sunday, November 29. Picture: Met Polic

Courts

Romford man charged with attempted murder

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Ray Best appears in the transcript of the February group meeting, but did not declare an intere

Investigation launched into councillor's comments about mosque

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporter

person