Primary schools in Havering rated outstanding by Ofsted

Published: 7:28 PM July 19, 2021

In Havering there are currently 10 Ofsted-rated outstanding primary schools.

Ofsted is a regulatory body that inspects a range of institutions, judging it as either outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

Concordia Academy, Romford

Opening in 2016, this new state school is on Union Road and was rated outstanding by Ofsted in June, 2019.

At the time of the report, the school had 237 pupils but can cater for up to 630 students, which it aims to do by 2022.

St Peter’s Catholic School, Romford

This catholic school is located on Dorset Avenue in Romford and was rated outstanding by Ofsted in 2008, when at the time of the inspection the school had 382 pupils.

However, it is able to cater for 420 students. In an interim inspection in 2011, Ofsted confirmed that the school remains outstanding.

Nelmes Primary School, Hornchurch

Located in Wingletye Lane, Nelmes Primary School has been rated outstanding by Ofsted twice, in 2008 and more recently in 2014.

The school had 417 children when it was inspected.

Ardleigh Green Junior School, Hornchurch

Rated outstanding in May 2008, this primary school caters for ages seven to 11 and is located on Ardleigh Green Road.

First opened in 1933, the school's motto is “strive to succeed” and “working together, learning together and growing together”, according to its website.

Ardleigh Green Infant School, Hornchurch

Following in the footsteps of its junior school, this infant school - which caters for ages five to seven - was given an Ofsted outstanding rating in November 2010.

The school is also located on Ardleigh Green Road.

Towers Infant School, Hornchurch

According to the school’s website, it prides itself on a positive ethos and providing a safe, secure environment. Catering for ages two to seven, the school was rated outstanding in March 2016.

Hacton Primary School, Hornchurch

Catering for children aged three to 11, Hacton offers provision for hearing impaired children.

In November 2015 it received an outstanding rating from Ofsted.

Scotts Primary School, Hornchurch

Located on Bonington Road, this primary school for ages four to 11 goes by the motto of “imagine with all your mind, believe with all your heart, achieve with all your might”, which the website says “underpins” the school's commitment and dedication in achieving excellence.

It was rated outstanding in June 2019.

St Ursula’s Catholic Primary School, Harold Hill

Catering for ages two to 11 years old, this Roman Catholic primary is on Straight Road in Harold Hill.

It was rated outstanding by Ofsted after an inspection in February 2017.

Scargill Infant School, Rainham

Believing that a happy child is a successful one, this primary school aims to educate children to the highest standard and in October 2007 it was rated outstanding.

In 2017 it converted to an academy.



