Search

Advanced search

Music school manager starts fundraiser to help children keep playing instruments after Covid-19 crisis

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 May 2020

Havering Music School manager Karen Tweddle. Picture: Karen Tweddle

Havering Music School manager Karen Tweddle. Picture: Karen Tweddle

Karen Tweddle

The manager of a music school has set up a fundraising page to support children continue to play music after the coronavirus crisis.

Karen Tweddle, who runs Havering Music School, launched a JustGiving page in a bid to support families to maintain tuition for their children.

The school has frozen fees during the crisis and Karen wants to ensure children keep learning music after the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

She said: “Come September, we may well have to start charging again, so we’ve got to start looking at how we phase that in so it eases the burden.

“That’s why we set up the crowdfunder –- to support parents and kids who maybe can’t afford it.”

The school has switched to providing lessons online and is still teaching more than 650 children.

You may also want to watch:

Teachers are now doing one to one sessions with students over video calls, as well as producing online tutorials, music sheets and quizzes to keep students busy during lockdown.

Karen said: “I think our staff have been incredible really. In such difficult times, it’s lovely for the kids as it’s a teacher they are having regular contact with every week. The kids are enjoying the fact they are getting to see their members of staff and they are working with their parents.

“Progress is great because parents are involved in the lessons all of the time. So we are very positive in such a negative time.”

Another initiative the school has launched is Live at Five, where teachers and students perform to their neighbourhoods at 5pm every Friday.

Karen has been among those taking part, with her daughter in Repton Gardens, Gidea Park, adding: “That’s made a big difference to our community, so much so that people put it in their diaries to come out.

“We get requests now from various people in the streets as to what they want us to play each week. It’s become a part of the community.

“Even though people are just sitting in their front gardens, it’s very nice to be connecting with them at a distance. Music has made a difference.”

To donate to the fundraising page, which has raised more than £1,500, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/haveringmusiclivelessonsfund.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Upminster shooting: Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary

A man in his 40s also suffered lacerations to the face, his injuries are also non-life threatening. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Eleven-year-old boy injured in Upminster shooting

A boy aged around 11 sustained a gunshot injury and a number of suspects had fled from the scene prior to the arrival of police. Picture: Ray Danaher

Neighbours ‘pretty shocked’ at Upminster shooting

Forensics arrived at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster on Saturday morning (May 2). The boy'’s condition listed as

Coronavirus testing centre to open for two days in Romford town hall car park

A total of £20,000 has been given to Havering voluntary and community organisations as part of the first round of funding this week.. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Mystery surrounds sacking of east London special police officer

The Met has sacked a volunteer officer for 'gross misconduct' - but refuses to say what he did wrong. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Images

Most Read

Upminster shooting: Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary

A man in his 40s also suffered lacerations to the face, his injuries are also non-life threatening. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Eleven-year-old boy injured in Upminster shooting

A boy aged around 11 sustained a gunshot injury and a number of suspects had fled from the scene prior to the arrival of police. Picture: Ray Danaher

Neighbours ‘pretty shocked’ at Upminster shooting

Forensics arrived at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster on Saturday morning (May 2). The boy'’s condition listed as

Coronavirus testing centre to open for two days in Romford town hall car park

A total of £20,000 has been given to Havering voluntary and community organisations as part of the first round of funding this week.. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Mystery surrounds sacking of east London special police officer

The Met has sacked a volunteer officer for 'gross misconduct' - but refuses to say what he did wrong. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Images

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Music school manager starts fundraiser to help children keep playing instruments after Covid-19 crisis

Havering Music School manager Karen Tweddle. Picture: Karen Tweddle

Upminster shooting: Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary

A man in his 40s also suffered lacerations to the face, his injuries are also non-life threatening. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Coronavirus: Capital Kids Cricket keeping youngsters really busy

Capital Kids Cricket has devised challenges to keep youngsters occupied during the lockdown

Coronavirus: Premier League return ‘could boost nation’s mental health’

Arsenal fans look on during their last Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium against West Ham on March 7

England women enjoy European Amateur Boxing Championship success

Nicola Adams in action at the Amateur Boxing Championships at the Echo Arena
Drive 24