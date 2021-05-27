Published: 3:13 PM May 27, 2021

The medics group with tutor Gursewa Harrad in the middle. - Credit: Julia Borland

Students at a Sixth Form in Havering have all, for the first time, received an offer at university to study medicine, dentistry or veterinary science.

The class of 10, who studied at New City College’s Havering Sixth Form campus in Hornchurch, have made history within the Sixth Form, becoming the first-ever group to all secure a place at university.

This is no easy feat as the “prestigious courses and medical schools are notoriously difficult to get into", New City College said.

Group principal and chief executive of New City College said: “It is a real tribute to the hard work of the students and their teachers.”

Medic student, Nicky Ahadi, is presented the Chemistry Award by tutor Gursewa for achieving the highest score in the year for A Level Chemistry. - Credit: Julia Borland

Three of the 10 students left college to take a gap year, but have been offered places for September 2021 entry.

This includes student Angelica Thompson’s place at the Royal Veterinary College, Ella Berner’s dentistry offer at King's College London and for Darcia Khaled’s dentistry course at Cardiff University.

Medical student offers include Dovydas Mackevius and Nicholas Johnson at the University of East Anglia, alongside Alexandra Catana at that university for a gateway course; Aliya Auguste’s at the University of Birmingham; Charlene Kazibwe’s at King's College London for an extended course; Sumaiya Begum’s at the University of Leicester and Nicky Ahadi’s place at the University of Exeter.



