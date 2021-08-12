'So proud': Havering headteachers celebrate GCSE results

Published: 5:32 PM August 12, 2021

Students celebrated their GCSE results with friends, including Thasiba Ahmed and Fatiah Ajibola from Brittons Academy - Credit: Brittons Academy

Proud Havering headteachers have praised their students after a "tough year" as they opened their GCSE results.

This year, schools have been put in charge of grades and assessments in a bid to avoid the results day chaos caused by last year's controversial algorithm.

Sacred Heart of Mary Girls' School headteacher, Vivienne Qurrey, said she was "extremely proud" of her pupils' achievements, and they had illustrated "great tenacity, diligence and resilience."

She added: "Well done to all of them who have worked so hard."

Year 11 students celebrated their results at Sacred Heart of Mary Girls' School - Credit: Sacred Heart of Mary Girls' School

Head of year, Francesca Joyce, added: "I am so very proud of all of the girls' achievements this year.

"They have worked so hard, be it at home during lockdowns or at school.

"We are delighted that so many of them are staying with us for sixth form."

Top achiever in the school, Cara Treacy, said: "This school helps us all to grow and achieve our potential."

In Rainham, Brittons Academy principle Will Thompson said he was "immensely proud" of their students.

The principle said: "Supported by their families and the incredible staff here, they overcame all the disruptions and difficulties of the past 18 months to obtain these qualifications.

"All can progress onto further education and study and we are very excited about what they will accomplish in the future.”

Councillor Robert Benham (l) joins Brittons Academy students Amber Juggins, Atifah Goznovi, Ben Seear, Aariz Khan, Himmat Kaul, Bismark Ackon, Fatiah Ajibola and Thasiba Ahmed (r) on GCSE results day - Credit: Brittons Academy

Head girl Thasiba Ahmed achieved four Grade 9s in maths, biology, history and geography, four Grade 8s in chemistry, physics, English language and religious studies and a Grade 7 in English literature.

Thasiba said: “The teachers have been so supportive and they will always do everything they can to help you.”

Fellow pupil Himmat Kaul added: “Brittons have made sure I get the future I have planned.

"These grades mean I can get where I want to go.”

Atifah Goznovi was also thrilled with her results.

She said: "I’m really happy, the academy has helped me so much.

"The teachers really supported all of us, especially when things were so complicated during Covid.

"Brittons is a great school because they care about your wellbeing and make sure everyone’s engaged in lessons and you need to be happy and feel supported to get the grades you want.”