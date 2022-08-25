News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Education

Havering GCSE results 2022: Live updates from across the borough

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:00 AM August 25, 2022
This year is the first time students have sat GCSEs since the pandemic

This year is the first time students have sat GCSEs since the pandemic - Credit: PA

Students across Havering are set to receive their GCSE grades today (August 25), with results to be added to this page as they come in. 

Various changes were introduced after two years of study disrupted by Covid, with this the first time exams were sat since the pandemic. 

Grade boundaries are more lenient as a result. However, results are still expected to fall overall compared to record highs in 2021 - but remain up on 2019. 

Students can pick up results from their schools anytime after 8am, with additional options to receive them via email or a call from a teacher. 

For those who do not get the results they want, appeals and resits are available. 

Let us know your results and stories at londonlive@archant.co.uk  

London GCSE results
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

St Edward's Academy A Level results day 2022 - Busayo Williams, Simone Boyd, Ade Adewale and Jodie Hassan

London A Level results

Havering A Level results 2022: Live updates for borough's schools

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Redruth Road, Harold Hill

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
The Hop Inn in Hornchurch was launched by co-owners Alison Taffs and Phil Cooke in December 2019

Hornchurch pub named best in London for second year in a row

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Khudeza Choudhury, who died from Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital

Queen's Hospital | Special Report

Court: Romford mum died from Covid-19 after Queen's Hospital failings

Charles Thomson

person