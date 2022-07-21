The council said the building would support the children "while including them within the mainstream school setting” - Credit: Google

A facility to support to children with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) issues may be added to a Hornchurch primary school following a recent planning application.

The applicant, Havering Council, hopes to construct the building on the grounds of Suttons Primary School with the goal of “supporting them [the children] while including them within the mainstream school setting”.

The plans outline how the proposed facility would be built on a plot of land to the north of the school site, and would also include hedgerows, trees and other outdoor spaces.

If approved, work would begin in March 2023, with completion expected by May 2024.

With the ability to support 12 SEMH children, the council says in documents submitted as part of the application, the unit is part of its wider aim to support children in its local community “in as inclusive environment as possible”.

It adds: “This is a much-needed provision, and the other SEND units already operating in Havering are testaments to the success that can be achieved in specialist provisions in mainstream schools.”

View the application using the reference P1150.22.