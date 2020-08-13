Students at Havering Colleges ‘having difficulty’ in finding out Btec results

Havering Colleges have said they are “doing all we can” to fix an issue that has left students struggling to access their Btec results.

A spokesperson for the colleges, which includes campuses in Ardleigh Green, Hornchurch and Rainham, said: “We are aware that some students are having difficulty in accessing their Btec results.

“This is a national issue but we are doing all we can to try to resolve the problem.”

Btecs represent career-based qualifications and combine practical learning with theory content.

The issue comes as students are also receiving their A-level results today (August 13).

Colleges prinicpal Paul Wakeling said: “Havering Colleges wish to pay tribute to our students and staff for their results, hard work, tenacity and commitment to learning that has resulted in so many young people being able to go on to their next step, be that university or the world of work. “Our students are progressing to fantastic destinations, including top universities.”