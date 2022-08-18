Students across the borough will be receiving their A Level results today - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

Students across Havering are set to receive their A Level, BTEC and T Level results today (August 18) – and we will be updating results from all schools and colleges as they come in.

Overall, A Level grades are down on the past two years, though they remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The drop was expected as exams were held for the first time since 2019, with a number of adaptations, including advance notice of some topics, to mitigate lost learning during the pandemic.

Students will begin receiving their results from 8am, but universities will already know grades and will be on hand for students with any queries.

Let us know your results and stories at londonlive@archant.co.uk