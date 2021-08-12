Rainham GCSE results: Pupil who lost father to Covid excels

Published: 12:57 PM August 12, 2021

A school in Rainham is celebrating its students “well-deserved” GCSE results and has given out special mentions.

Harris Academy Rainham has said all of its students deserve “praise and congratulations” after dedicating themselves to studying throughout lockdown.

Included in the schools list of “special praise” is student Amadu Diallo, who was left “devastated” when his father passed away from Covid in the academic year.

The spokesperson said: “Despite this huge setback, Amadu threw himself into his studies and all staff at Harris Academy Rainham are so very proud of him."

Amadu scored top passes in English language, English literature, history, maths, biology and chemistry.

Speaking of his achievement, Amadu said: “Even through adversity, you still need to set in your mind what you want for yourself and your future so that you can make yourself and the people around you proud.”

Other special mentions included student Anton Maculskis who achieved 12 grade 9s and has been awarded a place at the Harris Westminster Sixth Form, which had to turn away a lot of applicants due to oversubscription.

Head Girl at the academy, Maria Hussain achieved nine grade 9s and a grade 8 and will now go off to study maths, further maths, chemistry and economics at Harris Riverside in Purfleet.

Student, Jack Ball achieved nine grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7. He will go on to study at Harris Westminster Sixth Form.

Also mentioned for achieving great GCSEs between grades 9 and 7 are students Daniel Bassett, Ayah Hamadi, Isis Miller, Goodness Omokayode, Andy Shatri and Ella Taylor.

Principal of Harris Academy Rainham, Gareth Stananought, said: “This year’s GCSE cohort has been thrown a huge set of challenges, with Covid affecting not just their school life but in some cases also causing real hardship at home.

“But our students rose fully to the challenge and now complete Year 11 with some stunning outcomes.

“They are heading to a fantastic array of sixth forms and are well-set to fulfil all of their many aspirations.

“We will be keeping in touch with them and cannot wait to see what they go on to achieve.”

