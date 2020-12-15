The Show Must Go On - Harold Wood school gets creative in the absence of Christmas concerts

Video

Published: 12:00 PM December 15, 2020

In the absence of its annual production and Christmas variety concert, students at the Redden Court School filmed their individual performances to be compiled into a video montage. - Credit: Redden Court School

A school in Harold Wood has got creative after coronavirus derailed its annual production and Christmas variety concert.

The performing arts department at Redden Court School were inspired after watching And We Will Come Back Home, a video released as theatres prepared for the second lockdown.

This video was then shown to students as a way of motivating them to keep performing despite the disrupted year.

The school's performing arts teacher, Nina Parry, explains the importance of The Show Must Go On: "Usually, at this time of year, we would be rehearsing for our annual school production as well as putting on a Christmas variety concert for parents and friends.

"Due to the pandemic none of these events could go ahead, but we are very much aware of how much talent exists at Redden Court School.

"We felt that, as teachers, we should find new avenues for our students to showcase their work."

And this is precisely what they did. Headed up by performing arts subject lead Emma Buntrock, supported ably by Nina, students were encouraged to film their own performances to be compiled into a festive montage produced by Mediagrove Productions Ltd.

More than 100 students - from Years 7-11 - got involved, filming themselves in a myriad of locations. Some sent in footage from home, others from performing arts lessons at school.

The end product was then shared with students, parents, carers and the wider community.

Also crucial in bringing this project to life were music teacher Felicity Hinnigan and PE and dance teacher Justine Grove, with Nina keen to pay tribute to the input of all involved.

Emma Buntrock, the school's subject lead for performing arts, oversaw the project - which involved more than 100 students - with teacher Nina Parry. - Credit: Redden Court School.

The teacher believes The Show Must Go On has wider significance: "For lots of young people, this year has been a time of uncertainty, worry and isolation so hopefully this opportunity has brought happiness to many of our students."

Feeding into this is the department's advent calendar, where each day an individual performance is shown on social media as a way of "giving our students a platform to demonstrate their talents".

For further information, visit reddencourtcloud.co.uk or @RCS_PA on Twitter.