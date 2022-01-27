Harold Wood academy given emotional wellbeing and mental health award

A Harold Wood secondary school has been given an award for its attention to pupils’ emotional wellbeing and mental health.

Redden Court School in Cotswold Road has been given a Wellbeing Award for Schools by the National Children's Bureau and Optimus Education, which recognises work done to promote mental health and wellbeing in England’s schools.

Headteacher Anthony Henry said the school had increased the presence of the pastoral team in response to the pandemic when many pupils with vulnerable people in their households had been anxious about the risk of taking the virus home.

This year the academy doubled its counselling budget.

Mr Henry emphasised that it was not only pupils who had suffered during the pandemic, saying: “It’s important we get that support right for the staff as well.”

He added the award reflected the hard work of a “whole team of people”, but singled out Hannah Webster, who leads staff wellbeing, and Kane Ward, who leads on the pupil-side.