Pupils explore great outdoors at primary's 'forest school'
- Credit: Maylands Primary School
A school is making the most of its proximity to the great outdoors.
Pupils at Maylands Primary in Harold Hill spend two hours every term at The Manor nature reserve as part of their forest school programme.
The children learn about conservation and sustainability while spending time in the woodlands, exploring and studying nature.
Teachers at the school undergo a year of training to become "forest school leaders" and they are now helping train teachers at other local schools.
Maylands teacher and forest school leader Lysette Stepaniuk said: “The natural woodland and orchard area is open-ended and promotes creative thinking and helps to engage young minds.
“It has been wonderful to see the children develop a connection for the natural world outdoors and to gain the confidence to explore the woodland around them.
“Forest school is a safe place where our children learn in a nurturing and safe environment but also try out more challenging ideas, and move out of their comfort zone.”
