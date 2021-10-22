Harold Wood primary school collaborates with West Ham on wellbeing garden project

Published: 7:26 PM October 22, 2021

The Year 6 students watched on as Cllr Christine Vickery officially opened the Haven of Happiness sensory garden. - Credit: West Ham Media

A primary school in Harold Wood unveiled a garden project which aims to promote wellbeing for the school’s community.

Year 6 students at the Harold Court Primary School on Church Road have worked with West Ham United Foundation on a social action project which saw them transform an unused space.

Harold Court's Haven of Happiness garden was opened on October 19. - Credit: West Ham Media

The foundation's sports activator, Maddison Hooper, helped the class complete the sensory garden - the Haven of Happiness - which was unveiled on October 19.

Deputy mayor Cllr Christine Vickery officially opened the garden with the help of her consort Thomas Vickery. - Credit: West Ham Media

Deputy mayor of Havering, Cllr Christine Vickery, attended with her consort and husband Thomas Vickery to officially open the garden.

Headteacher Lynn Hogan-O'Neill thanked everyone who has been a part of making the "vision a beautiful reality" and said the project has been "exciting" for pupils.

She added: “It has been wonderful to watch them transform the area into a Haven of Happiness.

“They all know that they need to continue the hard work as the garden evolves and matures.

“This will also become a quiet learning space for all the children to use."

The parent teacher association (PTA) created an Amazon wish list which enabled parents to purchase items needed for the garden. - Credit: West Ham Media

Cllr Vickery said: “The children have worked extremely hard to make the garden look beautiful. It was a delight to visit the school and meet the children and their teachers.”