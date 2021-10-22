Harold Wood primary school collaborates with West Ham on wellbeing garden project
- Credit: West Ham Media
A primary school in Harold Wood unveiled a garden project which aims to promote wellbeing for the school’s community.
Year 6 students at the Harold Court Primary School on Church Road have worked with West Ham United Foundation on a social action project which saw them transform an unused space.
The foundation's sports activator, Maddison Hooper, helped the class complete the sensory garden - the Haven of Happiness - which was unveiled on October 19.
Deputy mayor of Havering, Cllr Christine Vickery, attended with her consort and husband Thomas Vickery to officially open the garden.
Headteacher Lynn Hogan-O'Neill thanked everyone who has been a part of making the "vision a beautiful reality" and said the project has been "exciting" for pupils.
You may also want to watch:
She added: “It has been wonderful to watch them transform the area into a Haven of Happiness.
“They all know that they need to continue the hard work as the garden evolves and matures.
Most Read
- 1 Romford’s M&S staff go viral with Thriller dance TikTok video
- 2 How Romford are you? Test yourself with our quiz
- 3 Brentwood attack: CCTV appeal after man repeatedly kicked in head
- 4 New social housing allocation system for Havering approved
- 5 Sewage floods home of family with one-day-old newborn after heavy rain
- 6 Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines
- 7 Drains in area repeatedly flooded to be next inspected during bad weather
- 8 Romford MP slams Crossrail delay as it will miss Queen's platinum jubilee
- 9 Cabinet to vote on proposed changes to how housing is allocated in Havering
- 10 Coffee shop apologises for 'mis-post' offering kitten as Christmas prize
“This will also become a quiet learning space for all the children to use."
Cllr Vickery said: “The children have worked extremely hard to make the garden look beautiful. It was a delight to visit the school and meet the children and their teachers.”