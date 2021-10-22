News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Harold Wood primary school collaborates with West Ham on wellbeing garden project

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:26 PM October 22, 2021   
Sensory Garden

The Year 6 students watched on as Cllr Christine Vickery officially opened the Haven of Happiness sensory garden. - Credit: West Ham Media

A primary school in Harold Wood unveiled a garden project which aims to promote wellbeing for the school’s community.  

Year 6 students at the Harold Court Primary School on Church Road have worked with West Ham United Foundation on a social action project which saw them transform an unused space. 

Garden

Harold Court's Haven of Happiness garden was opened on October 19. - Credit: West Ham Media

The foundation's sports activator, Maddison Hooper, helped the class complete the sensory garden - the Haven of Happiness - which was unveiled on October 19.

Garden openng

Deputy mayor Cllr Christine Vickery officially opened the garden with the help of her consort Thomas Vickery. - Credit: West Ham Media

Deputy mayor of Havering, Cllr Christine Vickery, attended with her consort and husband Thomas Vickery to officially open the garden.

Headteacher Lynn Hogan-O'Neill thanked everyone who has been a part of making the "vision a beautiful reality" and said the project has been "exciting" for pupils. 

She added: “It has been wonderful to watch them transform the area into a Haven of Happiness.  

“They all know that they need to continue the hard work as the garden evolves and matures.  

“This will also become a quiet learning space for all the children to use."

Kids enjoy the garden

The parent teacher association (PTA) created an Amazon wish list which enabled parents to purchase items needed for the garden. - Credit: West Ham Media

Cllr Vickery said: “The children have worked extremely hard to make the garden look beautiful. It was a delight to visit the school and meet the children and their teachers.” 

Harold Wood News

