GCSE results: Upminster school celebrate students 'outstanding' grades
- Credit: Hall Mead School
A school in Upminster is proudly celebrating its students “outstanding achievements” in their GCSE results, which they received today.
Hall Mead School headteacher Simon London said that he is “proud” of all the pupil's efforts.
He said many students showed “individual excellence” including Emilia Jopson and head boy, Andriy Turbayevsky, who achieved 10 and 11 grade 9s (A*) respectively.
Students Jeremy Moore and Chensli Stilos also achieved an exceptional 10 and 9 grade 9s respectively.
Due to the pandemic and the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process teacher assessed grades.
The grading was given against a national standard and approved and awarded by exam boards.
Headteacher, Simon London, said: “We congratulate all our students, who each have their own story to tell and who showed incredible resilience in the face of huge disruption to their learning.
“We wish them all the very best for the future and are proud of their efforts.”