Romford nursery shakes off past complaint with Ofsted good rating
- Credit: Google Maps
A Romford nursery, which was previously the subject of an Ofsted complaint, has now received a good rating.
Great Child Nursery and Pre-school on Mawney Road received an overall “good” rating from education regulator Ofsted after its visit on November 17.
The report, which was published on December 23, rated the establishment good across areas of overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.
This comes after Ofsted received concerns about the school’s provision in July 2019.
On August 1 that year, Ofsted conducted an unannounced visit and told the nursery to take actions - such as training all staff to understand the safeguarding policy - by August 16.
In a letter dated August 8, 2019, Ofsted said the establishment had met all requirements, quashing the raised concerns.
The recent report says “children settle well” and “form secure bonds with staff, who are attentive to their individual needs”.
It adds: “Staff support children's language skills by getting down to their level, speaking clearly and adding new words into their vocabulary.”
Sign language was highlighted as one of the skills children are learning from staff.
It also noted the children behave well and staff skillfully support children to “understand boundaries” and “develop an awareness and respect for their peers".