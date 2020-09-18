Search

Advanced search

‘Dedicated and inspiring’ Gidea Park teachers win national awards

PUBLISHED: 11:53 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 18 September 2020

Pearson silver award winners Adam Higgins and Kirsty Ralston with The Royal Liberty School's headteacher April Saunders (centre). Picture: The Royal Liberty School

Pearson silver award winners Adam Higgins and Kirsty Ralston with The Royal Liberty School's headteacher April Saunders (centre). Picture: The Royal Liberty School

The Royal Liberty School

Two “inspiring” teachers at a Gidea Park school have received national awards in recognition of their work.

Kirsty Ralston and Adam Higgins, from The Royal Liberty School, in Upper Brentwood Road, were described by headteacher April Saunders as “amazingly talented” after they were named as silver award winners at the Pearson Teaching Awards.

Kirsty, the school’s subject leader for history, citizenship and PSHE, won in the teacher of the year at a secondary school category while science teacher Adam’s recognition came in the outstanding new teacher of the year category.

They were among just 76 winners across the country to be selected from thousands of nominations.

Ms Saunders said: “Adam and Kirsty both joined the school as trainee teachers and it has been a pleasure to work alongside them and see them develop into the amazingly talented teachers they are today.

You may also want to watch:

“It is a privilege to work with such dedicated and inspiring teachers who make a difference to the lives of children on a daily basis.

“The whole school community is incredibly proud of them both and congratulate them on receiving these well deserved awards.” A Pearson spokesperson said Kirsty was nominated for her “inspirational leadership in learning within her classroom and across the school” and Adam’s nomination was for his “boundless enthusiasm and meticulously planned lessons”.

Kirsty called her award an “enormous honour”, adding: “I am filled with gratitude for all the staff, students and parents that have supported me throughout this process. I am incredibly fortunate to work alongside brilliant staff and with a community of hardworking and ambitious students.”

Adam said: “I’m incredibly grateful to receive this award as it is something that I never expected would happen to me.

“This would not be possible without working in such a supportive school with amazing students who make the school such a great place to teach. Having such supportive staff around me has really helped me to teach in the way in which I do.”

The pair were presented with their awards during a ceremony at the school on Thursday (September 17).

They have now been shortlisted to win one of just 14 gold awards later this year, during a programme which will be broadcast on the BBC.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Class self-isolating after Havering Colleges student tests positive for coronavirus

A student at Havering College sixth form has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Havering College

Harold Hill schoolchildren left unable to get to school and ‘vulnerable’ due to Covid-secure bus capacities

Parents say that there aren’t enough dedicated school services for schoolchildren to be able to board, leaving them

‘Shambles’ at new coronavirus testing facility in Rainham

People queueing outside the new coronavirus testing facility in Cherry Tree Lane car park this morning. The centre has faced a number of complaints, with particular confusion over how the facility was originally advertised. Picture: Eleanor Hobart

New coronavirus testing centre to open in South Hornchurch as Havering cases become more than in March

There are more reported cases in Havering than was recorded in March (when mass testing wasn't available). Cherry Tree Lane car park. Picture: Havering Council

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Class self-isolating after Havering Colleges student tests positive for coronavirus

A student at Havering College sixth form has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Havering College

Harold Hill schoolchildren left unable to get to school and ‘vulnerable’ due to Covid-secure bus capacities

Parents say that there aren’t enough dedicated school services for schoolchildren to be able to board, leaving them

‘Shambles’ at new coronavirus testing facility in Rainham

People queueing outside the new coronavirus testing facility in Cherry Tree Lane car park this morning. The centre has faced a number of complaints, with particular confusion over how the facility was originally advertised. Picture: Eleanor Hobart

New coronavirus testing centre to open in South Hornchurch as Havering cases become more than in March

There are more reported cases in Havering than was recorded in March (when mass testing wasn't available). Cherry Tree Lane car park. Picture: Havering Council

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch boss Stimson is excited about league return as Merstham pose first test

Mickey Parcell of Hornchurch and Kenny Clark of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge selected for pilot event fixture

Paul McCallum of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson looking to bounce back at Thruxton

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson (Pic: BT Motorsport)

Romford assistant Mead knows there is plenty of expectation ahead of Canvey clash

Barking vs Romford, Friendly Match Football at Mayesbrook Park on 8th September 2020

‘Dedicated and inspiring’ Gidea Park teachers win national awards

Pearson silver award winners Adam Higgins and Kirsty Ralston with The Royal Liberty School's headteacher April Saunders (centre). Picture: The Royal Liberty School