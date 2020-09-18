‘Dedicated and inspiring’ Gidea Park teachers win national awards

Pearson silver award winners Adam Higgins and Kirsty Ralston with The Royal Liberty School's headteacher April Saunders (centre). Picture: The Royal Liberty School The Royal Liberty School

Two “inspiring” teachers at a Gidea Park school have received national awards in recognition of their work.

Kirsty Ralston and Adam Higgins, from The Royal Liberty School, in Upper Brentwood Road, were described by headteacher April Saunders as “amazingly talented” after they were named as silver award winners at the Pearson Teaching Awards.

Kirsty, the school’s subject leader for history, citizenship and PSHE, won in the teacher of the year at a secondary school category while science teacher Adam’s recognition came in the outstanding new teacher of the year category.

They were among just 76 winners across the country to be selected from thousands of nominations.

Ms Saunders said: “Adam and Kirsty both joined the school as trainee teachers and it has been a pleasure to work alongside them and see them develop into the amazingly talented teachers they are today.

“It is a privilege to work with such dedicated and inspiring teachers who make a difference to the lives of children on a daily basis.

“The whole school community is incredibly proud of them both and congratulate them on receiving these well deserved awards.” A Pearson spokesperson said Kirsty was nominated for her “inspirational leadership in learning within her classroom and across the school” and Adam’s nomination was for his “boundless enthusiasm and meticulously planned lessons”.

Kirsty called her award an “enormous honour”, adding: “I am filled with gratitude for all the staff, students and parents that have supported me throughout this process. I am incredibly fortunate to work alongside brilliant staff and with a community of hardworking and ambitious students.”

Adam said: “I’m incredibly grateful to receive this award as it is something that I never expected would happen to me.

“This would not be possible without working in such a supportive school with amazing students who make the school such a great place to teach. Having such supportive staff around me has really helped me to teach in the way in which I do.”

The pair were presented with their awards during a ceremony at the school on Thursday (September 17).

They have now been shortlisted to win one of just 14 gold awards later this year, during a programme which will be broadcast on the BBC.