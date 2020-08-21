Search

GCSE results: Upminster student ‘really happy’ after achieving 10 grade 9s

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 August 2020

Daniel Edwards achieved 10 grade 9s in his GCSE results. Picture: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School

Daniel Edwards achieved 10 grade 9s in his GCSE results. Picture: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School

The Coopers' Company and Coborn School

A student at an Upminster school said he is “glad the hard work paid off” after being awarded 10 grade 9s at GCSE.

The Coopers' Company and Coborn School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: The Coopers' Company and Coborn SchoolThe Coopers' Company and Coborn School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School

Daniel Edwards was one of the top achievers at The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School, in St Mary’s Lane.

Daniel, who also got one grade 8 on top of his grade 9s, said: “I feel really happy with my results and I’m just glad the hard work paid off.

“My advice for the students next year is to work hard but also have fun as well - make sure you get a good balance with your social life to help you cope overall.”

Leah Mundy achieved seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7.

She said: “It’s such a relief to open the results because we’ve been in the dark since March so to finally get to this point takes a huge weight off.”

Headteacher Sue Hay admitted it had been an “extremely difficult year” but said the school was proud of all of the students.

She added: “They have coped remarkably well throughout this time and overcome obstacles no Year 11 student should have to go through.

“The fact they have achieved so well is testament to their hard work and determination throughout the year.

“They have developed into well rounded, charismatic individuals who are bursting with character. We celebrate with them in their success this week and have thoroughly enjoyed supporting them all over the past five years.”

Rainham homes flooded to knee-level in sewage with sandbags unavailable

Griselda Konti's home in South Hornchurch was flooded with sewage and rain water, they bought their own pump to drain the garden. Picture: Griselda Konti

Family appeal after 15-year-old left with fractured skull after Harold Hill hit-and-run

15-year-old Johnny Essien-Fowler was seriously injured in a hit and run in Harold Hill. Picture: Jacqueline Fowler

Harold Wood, South Hornchurch and Gooshays the worst for burglaries in Havering

Metropolitan and Essex Police gather as they are about to set off for the night on Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

‘I have to wear a disguise’ - Havering stab victim fears for his family after attacker is released from prison

A stabbing victim says his family is in hiding after his attacker came out of prison and moved back into the neighbourhood. Stock images from Morguefile and PA.

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

