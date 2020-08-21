GCSE results: Upminster student ‘really happy’ after achieving 10 grade 9s

Daniel Edwards achieved 10 grade 9s in his GCSE results. Picture: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School The Coopers' Company and Coborn School

A student at an Upminster school said he is “glad the hard work paid off” after being awarded 10 grade 9s at GCSE.

The Coopers' Company and Coborn School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School The Coopers' Company and Coborn School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: The Coopers' Company and Coborn School

Daniel Edwards was one of the top achievers at The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School, in St Mary’s Lane.

Daniel, who also got one grade 8 on top of his grade 9s, said: “I feel really happy with my results and I’m just glad the hard work paid off.

“My advice for the students next year is to work hard but also have fun as well - make sure you get a good balance with your social life to help you cope overall.”

Leah Mundy achieved seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7.

She said: “It’s such a relief to open the results because we’ve been in the dark since March so to finally get to this point takes a huge weight off.”

Headteacher Sue Hay admitted it had been an “extremely difficult year” but said the school was proud of all of the students.

She added: “They have coped remarkably well throughout this time and overcome obstacles no Year 11 student should have to go through.

“The fact they have achieved so well is testament to their hard work and determination throughout the year.

“They have developed into well rounded, charismatic individuals who are bursting with character. We celebrate with them in their success this week and have thoroughly enjoyed supporting them all over the past five years.”