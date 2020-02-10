'Brilliantly funny, caring and kind': Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after 'sudden and unexpected' death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School. Archant

Tributes have been paid to the former headteacher of Coopers' Company and Coborn School and Sixth Form in Upminster, Dr David Parry, after his sudden and unexpected death yesterday (Sunday, February 9).

Dr Parry, who had been an English teacher at the St Mary's Lane School since 2002, became headteacher in 2013 and left Coopers' in 2018.

In a statement uploaded to the school's Facebook page, a spokesman said: "It is with great sadness that we have to share the news that yesterday afternoon Dr David Parry passed away quite suddenly and unexpectedly, but very peacefully and without pain, with his beloved daughter at his side.

"As well as being our wonderful Headteacher for five years, David taught at The Coopers' Company and Coborn School from 2002 and was a brilliantly funny, caring and kind man.

"Although we will all find things very difficult today, we know that he would simply want us to carry on doing the very best that we can for our students.

"David was a very private man and did not like a huge amount of fuss and we will all remember him fondly as a very erudite, witty and kind man.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Love as Brethren."

Recorder chief reporter Matthew Clemenson was a pupil at Coopers' from 2005 to 2012, working closely with Dr Parry as one of the school's vice captains during his final year.

He said: "This is a really sad day for everyone involved, in any capacity, in the Coopers' community.

"I joined the Recorder in 2015, three years after leaving the school, but every time I went back to cover an event or a results day he would instantly recognise me and make a point of extending every possible courtesy - even if I never did get into the habit of calling him David.

"He was a true educator, in every sense of the word, and a credit to the teaching profession. I don't normally like to insert myself into the news, as we report on it here, but for this I have made an exception.

"Dr Parry's sudden death is incredibly sad for anyone that knew him, but his legacy will live on in all the students he crossed paths with during his time at Coopers'."