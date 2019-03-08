Search

GCSE results: St Edward's Academy student delighted to achieve 10 grade 9s

PUBLISHED: 13:30 22 August 2019

St Edward's Academy student Elizabeth Akeju on GCSE results day. Picture: St Edward's Academy

St Edward's Academy

Students, staff and parents were left overjoyed with this year's GCSE results, including one who achieved 10 grade 9s.

St Edward's Academy student Jack Giddy with headteacher Jodie Hassan on GCSE results day. Picture: St Edward's AcademySt Edward's Academy student Jack Giddy with headteacher Jodie Hassan on GCSE results day. Picture: St Edward's Academy

A total of 70per cent of Year 11 students at St Edward's Academy, London Road, Romford, achieved grades 4-9 in both English and maths while 42pc achieved between grades 5-9 in the same subjects.

Elizabeth Akeju, who was the lead in the school production of Beauty and the Beast earlier this year, was delighted to find out she got 10 grade 9s and one A.

Other notable achievements included Kai Stephen who achieved two grade 9s, six grade 8s and two grade 7s, Christos Zeneli who obtained two grade 9s, five grade 8s and two grade 7s and Rolon Dutta Gupta who celebrated two grade 9s, six grade 8s, and two grade 7s.

Great results were also achieved as 100pc of students achieved grade 5 and above in Mandarin, and 80pc achieved either grade 5 or above in biology, chemistry, citizenship, physics and statistics.

Headteacher Jodie Hassan said: "I am absolutely delighted that St Edward's students have secured such an impressive set of GCSE results. "They worked incredibly hard and, as a consequence, have passed these important exams with flying colours.

"They are very well equipped to progress to the next stage of their life path.

"We know this cohort will continue to achieve excellent A-level results and really make a difference in the world.

"We are all so very proud of our GCSE students at St Edward's Academy."

