GCSE results: Sanders School pupil celebrates getting straight 9s

The coronavirus pandemic meant this year was tough for GCSE pupils, but one student at Sanders School has achieved the highest grades possible in every subject.

Emma Atkins was awarded 9s in everything from English to physics. She’ll be going on to do A-levels and hopes to study medicine at university.

Also toasting to success was Riley Walker, who achieved grades 7-9 and will going on to do at Campion School, and Kyla Sallery with grades 6-9 who will go on to do fashion and design at the Fashion Retail Academy in central London.

Headteacher Stuart Brooks said: “The staff at Sanders are tremendously proud of all our students and what they achieved over the past five years.

“This year has certainly been more challenging than others and a true test of their hard work and dedication.”