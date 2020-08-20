GCSE results: Royal Liberty School students praised for hard work by headteacher

The Royal Liberty School's headteacher April Saunders. Picture: The Royal Liberty School The Royal Liberty School

Students at a Gidea Park secondary school were among those finding out their GCSE results today.

Among the highest achievers at The Royal Liberty School, in Upper Brentwood Road, were Orchun Myumyun with seven grade 9s, one grade 8 and two grade 7s; Jay Oozageer who was awarded six grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7 and Louie Lissaman who got six grade 9s, three grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Former head boy Louie said: “Being at Royal Liberty has really inspired me to pursue my dreams and be the best that I can be.

“I am going to take maths, further maths, physics and chemistry at A-level and hope to go onto university in the future to study these subjects further.”

Others who did well included Eren Bozacigurbuz, who achieved five grade 9s, five grade 8s and one grade seven and Darius Ephrem, who achieved five grade 9s, two grade 8s and three grade 7s.

Eren is going onto study at Eton College after receiving an Orwell Award scholarship.

Headteacher April Saunders said the students’ outcomes were testament to their hard work during their time at the school.

She added: “They have been a wonderful year group to have at the school and we are sure that they will continue to excel in whichever further education establishment or future route they choose. We wish the boys every success for the future.”