Search

Advanced search

GCSE results: Students at Redden Court School hailed for ‘excellent’ grades

PUBLISHED: 14:17 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 20 August 2020

Redden Court School. Picture: Ken Mears

Redden Court School. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Students at a Harold Wood secondary school have been praised for their “excellent” GCSE results.

Redden Court School headteacher Anthony Henry hailed Year 11 students after they found out their grades today (August 20).

He said: “Congratulations to all of our Year 11 students on achieving excellent outcomes in their GCSE results.

You may also want to watch:

“The circumstances in which these have been achieved are exceptional but should not detract from the huge effort, application and desire needed from our students over the course of their time with us.

“The impact of Covid-19 has completely changed the way in which we learn and work but the results of the class of 2020 represent a hardworking, very able and aspirational group of young people.

“We very much look forward to a time when we can welcome them back for an official well done and farewell.”

The results were based on teacher predicted grades rather than on a computer algorithm after a government U-turn.

The Cotswold Road school’s head added that he hoped the change allows students to access their next options “quickly and without too much angst”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Rainham homes flooded to knee-level in sewage with sandbags unavailable

Griselda Konti's home in South Hornchurch was flooded with sewage and rain water, they bought their own pump to drain the garden. Picture: Griselda Konti

Harold Wood, South Hornchurch and Gooshays the worst for burglaries in Havering

Metropolitan and Essex Police gather as they are about to set off for the night on Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

Family appeal after 15-year-old left with fractured skull after Harold Hill hit-and-run

15-year-old Johnny Essien-Fowler was seriously injured in a hit and run in Harold Hill. Picture: Jacqueline Fowler

‘I have to wear a disguise’ - Havering stab victim fears for his family after attacker is released from prison

A stabbing victim says his family is in hiding after his attacker came out of prison and moved back into the neighbourhood. Stock images from Morguefile and PA.

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Rainham homes flooded to knee-level in sewage with sandbags unavailable

Griselda Konti's home in South Hornchurch was flooded with sewage and rain water, they bought their own pump to drain the garden. Picture: Griselda Konti

Harold Wood, South Hornchurch and Gooshays the worst for burglaries in Havering

Metropolitan and Essex Police gather as they are about to set off for the night on Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

Family appeal after 15-year-old left with fractured skull after Harold Hill hit-and-run

15-year-old Johnny Essien-Fowler was seriously injured in a hit and run in Harold Hill. Picture: Jacqueline Fowler

‘I have to wear a disguise’ - Havering stab victim fears for his family after attacker is released from prison

A stabbing victim says his family is in hiding after his attacker came out of prison and moved back into the neighbourhood. Stock images from Morguefile and PA.

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Upminster captain Ison keen to continue momentum after going top of the league table

Alan Ison hits 6 runs for Upminster during Goresbrook CC vs Upminster CC (batting), Essex Cricket League at May & Baker Sports Club on 1st August 2020

Hornchurch game cancelled following positive Covid test

Billy Gordon of Hornchurch during Hornchurch CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 25th July 2020

Bobby Thompson’s team looking to break into the top ten

Bobby Thompson in racing action (Pic: Jakob Ebrey)

Premier League fixtures: West Ham start at home to Newcastle United

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to players during the drinks break

GCSE results: ‘You get out what you put in,’ says Brittons Academy head boy

Apurva Bhattacharyya, has received the highest GCSE grade in all his other subjects with eight Grade 9s. Picture: Brittons Academy