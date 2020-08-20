GCSE results: Students at Redden Court School hailed for ‘excellent’ grades

Students at a Harold Wood secondary school have been praised for their “excellent” GCSE results.

Redden Court School headteacher Anthony Henry hailed Year 11 students after they found out their grades today (August 20).

He said: “Congratulations to all of our Year 11 students on achieving excellent outcomes in their GCSE results.

“The circumstances in which these have been achieved are exceptional but should not detract from the huge effort, application and desire needed from our students over the course of their time with us.

“The impact of Covid-19 has completely changed the way in which we learn and work but the results of the class of 2020 represent a hardworking, very able and aspirational group of young people.

“We very much look forward to a time when we can welcome them back for an official well done and farewell.”

The results were based on teacher predicted grades rather than on a computer algorithm after a government U-turn.

The Cotswold Road school’s head added that he hoped the change allows students to access their next options “quickly and without too much angst”.