GCSE results: Hornchurch school ‘tremendously proud’ of students

A Hornchurch headteacher revealed her school’s pride after students learnt their GCSE results.

The top achieving student at Hornchurch High School, in Broadstone Road, was Milena Backyte who was awarded nine grade 9s.

Other high flyers were Ismael Rifatoglu, David Rice, Lauren Broomfield, Shomique Hayat and Aryan Chopra who all achieved at least five grade 9s.

Shomique is heading to Eton College in September, after receving an Orwell Award scholarship.

Students received their results based on teacher predicted grades after a government U-turn on using a computer algorithm to calculate grades.

Headteacher Val Masson said: “I am delighted for the students and believe that the results are much fairer than if the algorithm driven results had been awarded.

“Schools spent hours and hours discussing grades and weighing up evidence and past performances of individual students.

“We are tremendously proud of all our students and wish them all the very best in the future.”