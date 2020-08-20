GCSE results: ‘You get out what you put in,’ says Brittons Academy head boy

Pupils at Brittons Academy are celebrating after receiving the grades needed to take the next step in education.

Head boy Lennon Crandle was awaded six 9s, two 8s and a 7, and is looking forward to studying four A-levels in biology, chemistry, physics and maths.

He said: “I’m so grateful and humbled. Brittons have been so supportive with all the changes I have made in both my personal and academic life.

“It goes to show, you get out what you put in and if you’re willing to work, you’ll be rewarded.

“I have loved my time at Brittons and want to say thank you for preparing me for the next chapter of my life.”

Head girl Alyssa Buttery achieved 4s and 5s in all her subjects alongside a centre-assessed Level 2 Pass in child development.

Alyssa said: “I’m over the moon with my results. Thanks to all the teachers who helped me.”

Alyssa has been accepted at Access Creative College, London, to follow her dream of becoming a musician.

Another student, Apurva Bhattacharyya, has received eight 9s - the highest grade possible. He now plans to enrol at Brampton Manor to study A-levels.

He said: “I’m so grateful to all the teachers for the experience I’ve had at Brittons.

“The support is incredible and I want to dedicate my results to all of them who helped me. The teachers are so encouraging and even outside lessons, they always have time to support you which means if you work hard, it’s possible to get the best grades.”