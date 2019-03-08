GCSE results: Royal Liberty staff and pupils 'delighted' at Romford school's record-breaking Year 11s

Royal Liberty headteacher April Saunders with Moussa Samb. Picture: April Roach Archant

Royal Liberty's class of 2019 will go down in history as deserved record holders after the Romford school returned its best ever haul of GCSE results.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An amazing 85pc of students at the school in Upper Brentwood Road, Romford, achieved a standard pass in maths and 62pc a strong pass; 82pc achieved a standard pass in English and 67pc a strong pass.

For the basics - maths and English - 76pc passed.

Results have increased in 17 subjects, including German at 95pc, biology at 94pc and physics and chemistry at 92pc.

Headteacher April Saunders told the Recorder: "We're delighted, it's our best results ever. We're extremely proud of all of our students and staff.

You may also want to watch:

"Many of our students are off to selective sixth form schools and one off to Eton.

"The vast majority have ambitions to study at university.

"We wish our outgoing Year 11 students all the success in the future and I'm sure they will keep in touch as they always do."

Moussa Samb, 16, from Stratford was happy that he got what he needed.

He said: "The 9 in Physics and 7 in Spanish was a surprise. Going to Eton gives me opportunities to do different things in the long run and it helps my family."