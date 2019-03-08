GCSE results: Marshalls Park Academy headteacher praises 'dedication and hard work' of students

The headteacher of Marshalls Park Academy in Romford has said pupils should be proud their hard work has paid off with a brilliant crop of GCSE results.

Students at the Pettits Lane school achieved some truly impressive results in English, with 83pc achieving a Grade 4 in at least one of their English subjects, and 70pc achieving a Grade 5 or above.

Two thirds also achieved a 4 or higher in English and maths (combined) - a 6pc increase on last year, and there was a 15pc improvement in students achieving a 5 or higher compared to last year, with 46pc of our students achieving a 5 or more in English and maths.

Headteacher Neil Frost revealed the results showed improvements in almost every key measure.

He said: "The progress that the students have made in their results is something we can all be extremely proud of and proof of the dedication, support and hard work of our students, parents and staff."

Darcia Khaled, 15, from Romford, is one of the school's top performers with five 9s, four 8s and one 7 and is off to Havering Sixth Form college next month.

She was surprised at her grade in maths as she was always getting 8s before the exam.

She said: "I was so happy when I got the results I didn't know what to do. Hopefully I'll do something in medicine, maybe go on to be a doctor."