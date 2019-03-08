Search

GCSE results: Hornchurch High School headteacher praises staff and students' hard work after 'really fantastic' results

PUBLISHED: 13:31 22 August 2019

One of Hornchurch High School's high flyers, Anjola Adesanya, celebrating her GCSE results. Picture: Hornchurch High School

One of Hornchurch High School's high flyers, Anjola Adesanya, celebrating her GCSE results. Picture: Hornchurch High School

Archant

Hornchurch High School is celebrating after it recorded an improvement in its GCSE results for the third year in a row.

One of Hornchurch High School's high flyers, Monica Burgess, celebrating her GCSE results. Picture: Hornchurch High SchoolOne of Hornchurch High School's high flyers, Monica Burgess, celebrating her GCSE results. Picture: Hornchurch High School

Almost every subject at the school in Broadstone Road has improved its results this year - with some areas seeing more than a 30pc improvement.

Latin was a great success with every student passing at Grade 4 or above, with 6 students achieving the top levels of 8 or 9.

Headteacher Val Masson said: "I'm delighted that the students have been so well rewarded for their hard work.

"Staff and students really deserve the best as they have worked so collaboratively, in a focused and determined way.

"It's excellent to see this reflected in the results."

In particular, Val paid tribute to the school's maths, English Language, drama, food, Spanish, business studies and History departments, which she said saw "really fantastic" results.

