Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

GCSE results: Harris Academy Rainham on cloud nine after Year 11s scoop 93 Grade 9s

PUBLISHED: 11:16 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 22 August 2019

Baaba Ampofo, Chelsea Jinadu and Rebecca Adeniran celebrate their GCSE successes at Harris Academy Rainham. Picture: Harris Federation

Baaba Ampofo, Chelsea Jinadu and Rebecca Adeniran celebrate their GCSE successes at Harris Academy Rainham. Picture: Harris Federation

Archant

Students and staff at Harris Academy Rainham are celebrating a bumper haul of 93 Grade 9s - the highest mark possible - in this year's GCSE results.

Across the academy - in Lambs Lane South - 66pc of students achieved 5 GCSEs including English and maths, 81pc achieved a GCSE Grade 4 or better in English while 75pc did so in maths.

Ebacc success was around 36pc, up from 28pc last summer and considerably higher than the most recent national average which was 24pc.

Almost 40pc of art students achieved a Grade 9 and there were 27 Grade 9s across chemistry, physics and biology.

You may also want to watch:

Gareth Stananought, Principal of Harris Academy Rainham, said: "Three years after opening, our students are going from strength to strength with many excelling in their studies.

"The bar is very high for the new 'super' Grade 9 but we have achieved a large number, demonstrating the talent among our students.

"May I thank and congratulate the whole of Year 11 and the teachers who taught them so well.

"It has been a fantastic year for results."

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cricket: Lawrence extends Essex contract

Dan Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch blog: A day of surprises at Worthing

Joe Wright of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Captain heaps praise on Rainham despite shades of Liverpool in fine season

Jon O'Neill in batting action for Rainham in the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Car crash involving motorcyclist closes Romford roads

Main Road, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

Romford boss says opening week was a learning curve

Paul Martin, Manager of Romford FC during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists