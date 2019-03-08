GCSE results: Harris Academy Rainham on cloud nine after Year 11s scoop 93 Grade 9s

Baaba Ampofo, Chelsea Jinadu and Rebecca Adeniran celebrate their GCSE successes at Harris Academy Rainham. Picture: Harris Federation Archant

Students and staff at Harris Academy Rainham are celebrating a bumper haul of 93 Grade 9s - the highest mark possible - in this year's GCSE results.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Across the academy - in Lambs Lane South - 66pc of students achieved 5 GCSEs including English and maths, 81pc achieved a GCSE Grade 4 or better in English while 75pc did so in maths.

Ebacc success was around 36pc, up from 28pc last summer and considerably higher than the most recent national average which was 24pc.

Almost 40pc of art students achieved a Grade 9 and there were 27 Grade 9s across chemistry, physics and biology.

You may also want to watch:

Gareth Stananought, Principal of Harris Academy Rainham, said: "Three years after opening, our students are going from strength to strength with many excelling in their studies.

"The bar is very high for the new 'super' Grade 9 but we have achieved a large number, demonstrating the talent among our students.

"May I thank and congratulate the whole of Year 11 and the teachers who taught them so well.

"It has been a fantastic year for results."