GCSE results: Hall Mead School in Upminster 'delighted' as large number of top grades roll in

PUBLISHED: 12:19 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 22 August 2019

GCSE results day at Hall Mead School in Upminster. Jack Scotchmer, Charlie Barnes and Ben Rowe with their results. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

GCSE results day at Hall Mead School in Upminster. Jack Scotchmer, Charlie Barnes and Ben Rowe with their results. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

The headteacher of Hall Mead School in Upminster has described this year's haul of GCSE results as "very pleasing".

GCSE results day at Hall Mead School in Upminster. Emily Green opening her results. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.GCSE results day at Hall Mead School in Upminster. Emily Green opening her results. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

More than half the Year 11 students who sat exams at the Marlborough Gardens school achieved strong passes - Grade 5s or higher - in English and maths and more than 75pc achieved a standard pass - Grade 4 or higher.

Headteacher Simon London, who is also chief executive of the Empower Learning Academy Trust, told the Recorder he was "delighted" by the school's results.

He said: "We are delighted to report that Hall Mead School students have achieved a very pleasing set of GCSE results this year.

GCSE results day at Hall Mead School in Upminster. Alice Scandrett and Hollie Lockey with their results. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.GCSE results day at Hall Mead School in Upminster. Alice Scandrett and Hollie Lockey with their results. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

"Over half of students achieved a strong pass in English and maths and over three quarters achieved a standard pass in both.

"Of particular note is the large number of Grade 9s this year, with 12 students achieving two or more of the top grades."

