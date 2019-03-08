GCSE results: Upminster's Gaynes School celebrates staff and students' 'unwavering belief' as it returns best ever results

GCSE results day at Gaynes School in Upminster. Picture by Ellie Hoskins. Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

The headteacher of Gaynes School in Upminster said she was "exceptionally proud" as the institution returned the GCSE results in its history this year.

GCSE results day at Gaynes School in Upminster. Ella Costinas and Diana Melnyk opening their results. Picture by Ellie Hoskins. GCSE results day at Gaynes School in Upminster. Ella Costinas and Diana Melnyk opening their results. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

The school in Brackendale Gardens, Upminster, returned some exceptional results in English and maths in particular, with 88pc attaining Grade 4 or above in English and 84pc achieving the same in maths.

Combined, 76pc of students managed Grade 4 or above in both subjects.

There has also been an impressive rise in the number of grade 8 and 9s awarded across many subject areas, with 22pc of students gaining Grades 7-9 in five or more subjects.

GCSE results day at Gaynes School in Upminster. Picture by Ellie Hoskins. GCSE results day at Gaynes School in Upminster. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Annabelle Kirkpatrick, headteacher, said: "These results reflect the dedication of the staff and students since joining the Loxford School Trust.

"The commitment and unwavering belief from staff, parents and students has proven to be the perfect recipe for success.

"The fabulous support of our students from parents, especially over the last few months of their schooling is very much appreciated.

"We are all very proud."