Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

GCSE results: Upminster's Gaynes School celebrates staff and students' 'unwavering belief' as it returns best ever results

PUBLISHED: 11:42 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 22 August 2019

GCSE results day at Gaynes School in Upminster. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

GCSE results day at Gaynes School in Upminster. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

The headteacher of Gaynes School in Upminster said she was "exceptionally proud" as the institution returned the GCSE results in its history this year.

GCSE results day at Gaynes School in Upminster. Ella Costinas and Diana Melnyk opening their results. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.GCSE results day at Gaynes School in Upminster. Ella Costinas and Diana Melnyk opening their results. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

The school in Brackendale Gardens, Upminster, returned some exceptional results in English and maths in particular, with 88pc attaining Grade 4 or above in English and 84pc achieving the same in maths.

Combined, 76pc of students managed Grade 4 or above in both subjects.

You may also want to watch:

There has also been an impressive rise in the number of grade 8 and 9s awarded across many subject areas, with 22pc of students gaining Grades 7-9 in five or more subjects.

GCSE results day at Gaynes School in Upminster. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.GCSE results day at Gaynes School in Upminster. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Annabelle Kirkpatrick, headteacher, said: "These results reflect the dedication of the staff and students since joining the Loxford School Trust.

"The commitment and unwavering belief from staff, parents and students has proven to be the perfect recipe for success.

"The fabulous support of our students from parents, especially over the last few months of their schooling is very much appreciated.

"We are all very proud."

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cricket: Lawrence extends Essex contract

Dan Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch blog: A day of surprises at Worthing

Joe Wright of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Captain heaps praise on Rainham despite shades of Liverpool in fine season

Jon O'Neill in batting action for Rainham in the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Car crash involving motorcyclist closes Romford roads

Main Road, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

Romford boss says opening week was a learning curve

Paul Martin, Manager of Romford FC during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists