GCSE results: Coopers' Company and Coborn School celebrating 'simply outstanding' results this year

PUBLISHED: 14:03 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 22 August 2019

Some of Coopers' Company and Coborn School's highest achievers celebrating their successes. Picture: CCCS

Some of Coopers' Company and Coborn School's highest achievers celebrating their successes. Picture: CCCS

Coopers' Company and Coborn School in Upminster has revealed an amazing 90pc of its Year 11 students have acheived five or more GCSEs at Grade 4 or higher this year.

The St Mary's Lane school also recorded a 94pc standard pass rate - Grade 4 or above - in English and a 95.3pc standard pass rate in maths.

Incredibly, more than a quarter of students achieved at least 8 subjects, including English and Maths, all at Grades 7-9.

Headteacher Sue Hay said: "This results are simply outstanding and look set to include our best ever progress score!

"Every student in the year group has worked extremely hard to achieve fantastic results.

"These results have been achieved through the hard work and dedication of students ably supported by the committed staff in the school and proactive parents.

"I am exceptionally proud of every single student in Year 11, it has been an honour and a privilege to work with them and I wish them all the best in the next phase of the education or employment."

