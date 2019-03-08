GCSE results: Rainham's Brittons Academy earns record haul of top grades

The entire school community at the Brittons Academy in Rainham is celebrating after it recorded the best GCSE results in its history this year.

The school in Ford Lane achieved more top grades than ever before and marked significant progress on previous years.

Principal Will Thompson was quick to congratulate all his Year 11 students.

He said: "I am so proud of our students.

"They are the reason I came to Brittons last year.

"Their success reflects their hard work, the dedication of the staff and the vital support of parents and carers."