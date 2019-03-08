Search

GCSE results: Rainham's Brittons Academy earns record haul of top grades

PUBLISHED: 16:25 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 22 August 2019

Pupils at Brittons Academy in Rainham have been celebrating their GCSE results. Picture: Brittons Academy

Pupils at Brittons Academy in Rainham have been celebrating their GCSE results. Picture: Brittons Academy

The entire school community at the Brittons Academy in Rainham is celebrating after it recorded the best GCSE results in its history this year.

The school in Ford Lane achieved more top grades than ever before and marked significant progress on previous years.

Principal Will Thompson was quick to congratulate all his Year 11 students.

He said: "I am so proud of our students.

"They are the reason I came to Brittons last year.

"Their success reflects their hard work, the dedication of the staff and the vital support of parents and carers."

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

