GCSE results: Bower Park Academy sees English and maths results double on last year

Lois, Katie, David, Billie, Alice and Megan from Bower Park Academy are delighted with their results at Bower Park Academy. Picture: Hayley Anderson Archant

The headteacher at Bower Park praised the academy's "trajectory of rapid improvement" after the Collier Row school saw a remarkable upturn in GCSE results this year.

Bower Park Academy headteacher Stuart McLaughlin celebrating Katie Braybrook’s success as she achieves 7 9s. Picture: Hayley Anderson Bower Park Academy headteacher Stuart McLaughlin celebrating Katie Braybrook’s success as she achieves 7 9s. Picture: Hayley Anderson

The percentage of students achieving Grade 5 or above in both English and maths at the school in Havering Road has more than doubled compared to 2018.

Similar significant improvements have been achieved in sciences, modern foreign languages, geography and drama, with all subjects improving their results compared to 2018.

The academy's principal, Stuart McLaughlin, said:"Since joining ELAT Bower Park has been on a trajectory of rapid improvement.

"This year's results reflect this progress and the hard work of both our students and my dedicated and committed staff.

"Above all, I am pleased that the majority of our students have achieved results that will set them up for success not only in their next stage of learning but also their adult lives.

"I am so proud of their achievements and wish them luck for the future."