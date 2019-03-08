GCSE results: Headteacher at Abbs Cross Academy praises pupils' 'staggering' success stories

Students at Abbs Cross Academy celebrating their success in this year's GCSEs. Picture: Abbs Cross Academy. Archant

Abbs Cross Academy is celebrating its best ever GCSE results; and is rightly incredibly proud of its Year 11 students' achievements.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year, the school in Abbs Cross Lane, Hornchurch, has seen a further increase in the number of students achieving Grades 8 and 9 with 27pc of all grades being 9 - 7.

You may also want to watch:

Results in core subjects were particularly strong with over 73pc of students attaining a Grade 4 or above in English and maths.

Headteacher Nicola Jethwa said: "Some of the individual student performances are staggering in terms of the number of optimum grades attained.

"Eleven per cent of our students gained grades 7-9 in all subjects - a phenomenal achievement.

"Whilst acknowledging the enormous achievements of the most able is very important, what gives us the greatest pleasure is the consistent progress that many of our students make irrespective of their ability, personal circumstances or starting point."