GCSE results: Headteacher at Abbs Cross Academy praises pupils' 'staggering' success stories
PUBLISHED: 17:33 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 22 August 2019
Archant
Abbs Cross Academy is celebrating its best ever GCSE results; and is rightly incredibly proud of its Year 11 students' achievements.
This year, the school in Abbs Cross Lane, Hornchurch, has seen a further increase in the number of students achieving Grades 8 and 9 with 27pc of all grades being 9 - 7.
Results in core subjects were particularly strong with over 73pc of students attaining a Grade 4 or above in English and maths.
Headteacher Nicola Jethwa said: "Some of the individual student performances are staggering in terms of the number of optimum grades attained.
"Eleven per cent of our students gained grades 7-9 in all subjects - a phenomenal achievement.
"Whilst acknowledging the enormous achievements of the most able is very important, what gives us the greatest pleasure is the consistent progress that many of our students make irrespective of their ability, personal circumstances or starting point."