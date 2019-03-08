Search

GCSE results: Headteacher at Abbs Cross Academy praises pupils' 'staggering' success stories

PUBLISHED: 17:33 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 22 August 2019

Students at Abbs Cross Academy celebrating their success in this year's GCSEs. Picture: Abbs Cross Academy.

Students at Abbs Cross Academy celebrating their success in this year's GCSEs. Picture: Abbs Cross Academy.

Archant

Abbs Cross Academy is celebrating its best ever GCSE results; and is rightly incredibly proud of its Year 11 students' achievements.

This year, the school in Abbs Cross Lane, Hornchurch, has seen a further increase in the number of students achieving Grades 8 and 9 with 27pc of all grades being 9 - 7.

Results in core subjects were particularly strong with over 73pc of students attaining a Grade 4 or above in English and maths.

Headteacher Nicola Jethwa said: "Some of the individual student performances are staggering in terms of the number of optimum grades attained.

"Eleven per cent of our students gained grades 7-9 in all subjects - a phenomenal achievement.

"Whilst acknowledging the enormous achievements of the most able is very important, what gives us the greatest pleasure is the consistent progress that many of our students make irrespective of their ability, personal circumstances or starting point."

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

