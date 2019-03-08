GCSE results: Emerson Park Academy's headteacher 'incredibly proud' of top grades

Emerson Park Academy has been celebrating this morning as its GCSE maths and English results are at a record high.

The 5-9 figure for both subjects at the Wych Elm Road academy is more than 50per cent, which represents a record achievement for the school and is above the national averages.

The 4-9 pass rate (A*-C historically) is 71pc which is a 13pc increase over the past three years.

Headteacher Scott McGuinness says "this outcome will place Emerson Park Academy as one of the most improved schools in England".

The 4-9 pass rate for English is 79pc and maths is 78pc, while the pass rate for humanities is 73pc and for languages is 82pc.

The academy has also introduced some new GCSE subjects including statistics with a 94pc pass rate.

Headteacher Mr McGuinness said: "We are incredibly proud of the results and look forward to building on this success in the new academic year.

"What a fantastic achievement by all involved."